Lana’s Lounge offers casual dining with live music in Waterloo

It’s not just coincidence that Shan Bricker has become a chef in the exact same location he worked in decades ago, back when he had hair.
The longtime financial adviser, recently turned Waterloo restaurateur, has long had a desire to open an eatery of his own.
For years he worked as a chef at the former Raintree Café on King Street North, which closed earlier this year, providing Bricker and his partner with a familiar venue to venture out on their own.
Having worked alongside one another in the investment industry for the better part of two decades, the couple was confident they could do it in another field, joked Marissa Mansz, Bricker’s better half, and now a co-owner of Lana’s Lounge, a new spot on King Street North (behind Phil’s) that caters predominantly to women, inspired by old jazz clubs of the late 1950s and early 1960s in Paris.
Before the breakthrough of black integration in the United States, most classic jazz performances and recordings happened in Europe, explained Bricker, who is hoping to recapture the atmosphere with a focus on dinner music — an offering Mansz sees as being unique to the local area.
“We do live music five nights per week, over dinner, predominantly,” Bricker said.
“Tuesdays we have more of a late-night, open stage.
“All original artists on our playlists are from this area primarily. We draw some from Toronto and other areas, but they’re mainly focused here.”
Regular entertainers include familiar names such as John McKinley, The Groove Robbers, the Paul Stoffer Jazz Duo and Sylvia Dee & the Boyfriend.
Bricker and Mansz had originally jotted down a vision — the getaway they would want for a date night, with good food, friendly people, local music, no stress and no TV.
“This is the '90s; talk to each other,” said Bricker.
However, talking might be secondary once the food comes.
“I do think you come here for the food first,” he said.
The restaurant prides itself on offering traditional classics with a few twists that aren’t so out of the ordinary — duck wings, a bison burger, shepherd’s pie with sweet potato.
There are a variety of soups, salads, apps and lighter fare to choose from, as well as a selection of pizza and sandwiches, such as the Smothered Kimchi Reuben for lunch. Dinner entrees include butternut squash lasagna, Off the Beach scampi pasta, a New York peppercorn strip steak, pan-seared salmon, marinated chicken breasts and lightly dusted cod.
Many of the libations are infused with natural flavour. There’s a long list of martinis, wine and beer.
“Everything is made fresh. It’s all focused on gluten-free, dairy-free and, if necessary, vegan or vegetarian,” Bricker said.
Being a woman, Mansz knows how it feels to be out by herself in a public place and says it’s sometimes more intimidating than people think. She makes it her objective to create a “home away from home” that’s always welcoming, with lots of conversation.
“To me that’s a big deal,” she said.
Chairs with large backs and lumbar support are intended to provide the comfort and relaxation people need to stay awhile, before retreating to the sofas closer to the entertainment.
You can make a reservation online at lanaslounge.ca.
