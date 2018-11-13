Lana’s Lounge offers casual dining with live music in Waterloo

It’s not just coincidence that Shan Bricker has become a chef in the exact same location he worked in decades ago, back when he had hair.

The longtime financial adviser, recently turned Waterloo restaurateur, has long had a desire to open an eatery of his own.

For years he worked as a chef at the former Raintree Café on King Street North, which closed earlier this year, providing Bricker and his partner with a familiar venue to venture out on their own.

Having worked alongside one another in the investment industry for the better part of two decades, the couple was confident they could do it in another field, joked Marissa Mansz, Bricker’s better half, and now a co-owner of Lana’s Lounge, a new spot on King Street North (behind Phil’s) that caters predominantly to women, inspired by old jazz clubs of the late 1950s and early 1960s in Paris.