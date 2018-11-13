Poutine perfection taken to another level

Poutine’s not just a snack bar favourite anymore, but a dish we find everywhere — even high-end restaurants. My version takes the french fry, gravy and cheese-curd base to another level for a more complete meal.
The rich, satisfying sauce combines broth, butter, mushrooms, red onion and red wine, for a heartier take on the classic, drizzled on top of a pile of warm, crisp fries. Studded with cheese curds, I like to finish each serving with a soft-boiled egg and a sprinkling of chives.
Red Wine and Mushroom Poutine With Soft-boiled Egg
Red Wine Mushroom Sauce
2 tbsp cornstarch
1 can (10 oz./284 mL) concentrated beef broth
1/2 cup (125 mL) water
1/2 lb. (225 g) white mushrooms, quartered
3 tbsp butter
1 red onion, thinly sliced
1 cup (250 mL) red wine
1/2 oz. (15 g) dried morel mushrooms, coarsely chopped
Poutine
4 eggs, at room temperature
2.2 lb. (1 kg) frozen french fries
1 cup (175 g) cheese curds or diced cheddar
2 tbsp chives, chopped
Canola oil, for frying
Red Wine Mushroom Sauce
In a bowl, combine the cornstarch, broth and water until smooth.
In a large skillet over high heat, brown the white mushrooms in the butter. Add the onion and cook until translucent. Deglaze with the wine and let reduce for 1 minute. Add the broth mixture and morel mushrooms. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Simmer for 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened. Season with pepper.
Poutine
Using a spoon, gently drop the eggs into a pot of simmering water. Cook for 6 minutes. Rinse under cold running water. Carefully peel the eggs and set aside.
Preheat the oil in a deep fryer to 350 F (180 C). Line a baking sheet with paper towels.
Fry half of the french fries at a time until crisp. Drain on the paper towels and keep warm.
Divide the fries among four bowls and top with the cheese curds, sauce and chives. Place a soft-boiled egg on top of each poutine and carefully cut in half.
Makes 4 servings.
