Santa comes to town Saturday

The 2018 Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus parade is this Saturday, Nov. 17, starting at 10:30 a.m.

The parade will head north on Weber Street, from Frederick Street, ending at Erb Street.

Organized by the Lions Club of Kitchener since 2004, the parade has grown to include more than 100 participants and 14 bands, such as the award-winning Burlington Teen Touring Band and the Dutch Boy Drum and Bugle Corps., which are supported by various community sponsors.

Despite rotating strikes, Canada Post will pick up letters to Santa that are properly addressed to Santa Claus, North Pole, HO HO HO. The Waterloo Knights of Columbus are involved in a toy drive with the Waterloo Fire Department, and non-perishable food items are collected for the local food bank as well.