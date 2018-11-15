Giller finalists on their first loves of reading

It's difficult to remember which book made me fall in love with reading, but there is one book I started reading when I was eight, the title was "Contes du chat perche" ("The Wonderful Farm") by Marcel Ayme. At some point, my parents hid it because they wanted me to go play outside. For some reason, the book was lost before I could finish it. Twenty-five years later, I stumbled upon it in a bookstore, bought it and read it to the second-last page. Just to show who is the boss. I'll finish it when I decide it is the time to finish it.

— Interviewed by email

Esi Edugyan, nominated for "Washington Black" (Patrick Crean Editions):

"Harriet the Spy." I don't know if kids read that, nowadays, but I loved the intrigue, and I loved this female protagonist who was going to figure everything out, and she was so clever, kind of like a budding journalist, if I think about her personality. Definitely, that was a big one for me.

— Interviewed at a Toronto event

Sheila Heti, nominated for "Motherhood" (Knopf Canada):

I can't remember back that far — it must have been a book my father read to me when before I could read, or perhaps it was a picture book I "read" alone, just turning the pages. I'm sure I fell in love with being alone before I fell in love with reading. Loving being alone is a prerequisite for loving reading, because reading is just a richer way of being alone.

— Interviewed by email

Thea Lim, nominated for "An Ocean of Minutes" (Viking Canada):

I think the first work of serious literature that I read that really sort of like blew the top of my head off was "Nineteen Eighty-Four" (by George Orwell), which I read when I was 17. I remember just being so amazed by what he could do, and I think a lot about the audacity of that narrative. Half of the book is like a textbook about how the world works. And I'm like, "George, you're wild." And he's like, "I'm putting this in here. You read it, you don't read it — it's up to you."

— Interviewed by phone

By Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press