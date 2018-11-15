USA TODAY Bestsellers

1. "Past Tense" by Lee Child (Dell)

2. "Whose Boat is This Boat?" by The Late Show Staff with Stephen Colbert (Simon & Schuster)

3. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet books)

4. "Nine Perfect Strangers" by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)