Chicken delivers protein pronto

Chicken

1-1/2 lb. (675 g) skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cubed

2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil

3 tbsp (45 mL) sun-dried tomato pesto

1/2 tsp bird’s eye chili pepper, chopped

1/2 cup (125 mL) chicken broth

1/2 cup (15 g) cilantro leaves

Couscous

In a pot over medium-high heat, soften the leek in the oil for 5 minutes or until translucent. Add the carrots, cranberries and ground fennel. Cook for 1 minute, then add the chicken broth. Season with salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the couscous. Cover and let rest for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork and keep warm.

Meanwhile, in a skillet over high heat, brown the chicken in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the pesto and chili pepper. Cook for 3 minutes or until the chicken starts to slightly caramelize. Deglaze with the broth and mix well.

Transfer the couscous to a serving dish and top with the chicken. Garnish with the cilantro and drizzle with the cooking liquid from the skillet.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.