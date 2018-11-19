ION station tours offered this Saturday across Kitchener, Waterloo

On Saturday, Nov. 24, Waterloo region residents will have an opportunity to tour an ION train when it stops at nine stations along the route as part of the ION station tour.

Beginning at the Fairway station in Kitchener, the ION train will continue north to the Conestoga station in Waterloo, stopping at nine stations for 30 minutes each.

Residents will have an opportunity to tour the train at the nine stations, with ION and Grand River Transit (GRT) staff present to answer questions on ION safety, ION service and GRT integration.

“The ION station tour provides a fantastic opportunity for residents to board the train and discover some of the features of an ION train and an ION station,” says Coun. Tom Galloway, chair of the Region of Waterloo’s planning and works committee. “As we continue testing the system, there have been five opportunities for residents to board an ION train to date. This is the first time the train will be stopping at several stations to allow residents to board the train, so it should be an exciting and busy day.”

As part of the station tour, Keolis — ION’s operations and maintenance partner — will collect non-perishable food items for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region. As a thank you for donations, an ION gift will be provided for all those who donate.

“As the operator and maintainer of ION light rail for years to come, we’re excited to be out in the community meeting our future passengers,” says Ian Cushion, general manager of Keolis Grand River. “It is important, especially this time of year, to support our community in giving back to those in need — we’re hopeful we can make a difference this holiday season.”

The tour is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Fairway ION station and will conclude at the Conestoga ION station at approximately 4:15 p.m.

The full schedule with approximate times for stops at all nine stations is included below.

ION station tour — approximate schedule

1. Fairway 10:30 to 11 a.m.