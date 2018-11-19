New books of poetry travel to sometimes dark, sometimes very fun corners

How to Avoid Huge ShipsBy Julie BruckBrick Books, 92 pages, $20

Julie Bruck’s fourth collection is an engaging follow-up to her 2012 Governor General’s Literary Award-winning Monkey Ranch. The title is borrowed from a 1982 mariner’s guide, about avoiding hazards at sea. For Bruck, a Montrealer who now lives in San Francisco, those “lumbering/vessels” are metaphors for what looms for all of us: Mortality, loss and the inevitable decline that comes with aging. But rather than steering clear, she confronts them, in poems deftly balanced between poignancy and rueful humour, and full of evocative turns of phrase. Throughout the collection, there’s a haunting awareness of being “washed up … on time’s hard shore,” whether she’s writing of growing older, or dealing with the death of her parents. Even a sunny poem about greeting her daughter returning from a camping trip ends with the sighting of a bat ray, “an undulant black flag,/which must have slipped right under/the bright boats, maybe even brushed their keels.”

Port of BeingBy Shazia Hafiz RamjiInvisible Publishing, 96 pages, $19.95

In one poem in Shazia Hafiz Ramji’s debut collection, the Vancouver poet takes note of “A drone that flies like a hummingbird,” adding, “Google knows more than our lovers.” Throughout, there’s a preoccupation with the technology of surveillance in public spaces, including the online world (as she puts it ironically in one poem, Hashtag secrets trending). Ramji herself is acutely watchful; these poems replicate a satellite’s “swaths of emission, reflection, wide arcs,” in an unsettled — and unsettling — sweep that encompasses scraps of overheard conversation, facts gleaned from the news and observations about the urban landscape she moves through. She focuses particularly on the nature of Vancouver as a port, a site of comings and goings, of home and migration. In the final section of the book, Ramji writes affectingly of struggling with depression and addiction, “the thirst-bliss/pop of Ativan.” Whether turned inward or outward, these poems convey a tense, compelling vigilance.

SKY WRI TEI NGSBy Nasser HussainCoach House, 96 pages, $19.95

It’s not unusual for a poet to adopt a constraint — a particular rhyme scheme or form such as the sonnet. Nasser Hussain, who grew up in Eastern Ontario and now teaches in Manchester, England, goes beyond the typical or traditional: The poems in his second collection are composed entirely using three-letter airport codes. It’s a fun idea, and what’s particularly entertaining is the wide range of subjects he zips through with inventive flair, including “DES IRE,” “ISL AMO PHO BIA” and “BOX DRE AMS,” a tribute to Mohammad Ali. The collection is framed as a journey by air: “WEL CUM ABO ARD,” Hussain writes. He takes considerable liberties with spelling — DEL ADE for “delayed,” HIE for “high” — but this playfulness is also a sly exploration of the elastic nature of language, and our ability to comprehend even if a word is misspelled. This is a flight well worth hopping aboard.

BranchesBy Mark TruscottBook*hug, 64 pages, $18

In one poem in Mark Truscott’s third collection, he describes a line drawn on a piece of paper as “the beginning/of endless association.” That’s an apt description of the Toronto poet’s own method, which is to begin from a simple, even slight, observation (the opening poem is the single line “A branch like a line like a branch”) and build a widening skein of associations that grows in complexity over the course of the book. These minimalist yet deeply meditative poems focus on the commonplace: how bare branches frame the sky, the movement of clouds, how light reflects off wood. They amount to an interrogation of perception itself, and in particular, the connection between thinking and seeing. As he puts it in one poem, “the scene extends/beyond whatever frame/vision can muster.” Truscott’s spare phrasing is often beautifully resonant, as in “Metaphor,” where he writes of “Thought piled/on thought, or/lensed like /raindrops/clinging/to glass.”

Barbara Carey is a Toronto writer, and the Star’s poetry columnist.