Eleven Canadian novels are up for the $150,000 International Dublin Literary Award

On the day the winner of the 25th-anniversary Giller Prize is set to be announced, Canadian novels proved their mettle on the international stage.

Eleven of them have been nominated for the 100,000 euro ($150,000 Canadian) International Dublin Literary Award, sponsored and run by Dublin City Council.

Nominees are: Brother by David Chariandy; Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson; Little Sister by Barbara Gowdy; Uncertain Weights and Measures by Jocelyn Parr; Next Year For Sure by Zoey Leigh Peterson; The Greatest Hits of Wanda Jaynes by Bridget Canning; The Last Beothuk by Gary Collins; First Snow, Last Light by Wayne Johnston; All Our Wrong Todays by Elan Mastai; Lost in September by Kathleen Winter and Dragon Springs Road by Janie Chang.

Nominations are made by libraries from around the world; this year 141 titles were nominated, including 39 novels in translation from 36 countries.

Libraries in Calgary, Halifax, Ottawa, Saint John, St. John’s, Sydney, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg were among the libraries in 41 countries that nominated books for the 2019 long list, all of which must be invited to participate.

There have been two Canadian winners of the award to date. Alistair MacLeod won in 2001 for his novel No Great Mischief and Rawi Hage received the prize for De Niro’s Game in 2008.

The short list will be published on April 4 and the lord mayor of Dublin will announce the winner on June 12. The prize was instituted in 1994 to promote excellence in world literature as well as showcase and promote Irish writers internationally. The award dropped the IMPAC from its name after the company’s owner died and a trust to fund it ran out of money, and the Dublin City library service agreed to continue funding it.

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: debdundas