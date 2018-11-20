Where to go tobogganing in Waterloo region

Winter is here, but that doesn't mean you have to spend the new few months inside. Embrace our Canadian climate and tackle these fun hills on a toboggan, sled or whatever your heart desires.
1. McLennan Park, Kitchener
Affectionately named Mount Trashmore, this former landfill at the corner of Strasburg Road and Ottawa Street North is a haven for snow fliers of all ages. As one of the tallest and steepest hills in all of Waterloo Region, this is a family favourite. But beware — the climb to the top is a doozy.
2.'The Crater' at Westvale Park, Waterloo
This hill is smaller and more kid-friendly, but provides loads of fun. Set in Westvale Park, which appears to be a crater of sorts, the hill on the west portion of the park can provide hours of fun for the kids.
3. Columbia Lake, Waterloo
A bit of a hidden gem, the hill on the west side of Columbia Lake, near the Brubacher House on the University of Waterloo's property, is a good one for all ages. This hill isn't as steep as its counterparts, but offers a relatively long ride and an easier climb back to the top.
4. Stanley Park Community Centre, Kitchener
A small hill at the back of the property of the Stanley Park Community Centre, in Midland Park, can offer hours of fun for both older and younger kids. With parking nearby, this could be more convenient for larger families. The hill is located just off of the Dom Cardillo multi-use trail.
5. Chicopee Tube Park
It's not free, but if you're looking to save some energy, the Chicopee Tube Park could be a solid option. With a conveyor belt that goes all the way to the top and inner tubes that provide a fast, smooth descent down the hill, it's sure to entertain for hours.
Winter is here, but that doesn't mean you have to spend the new few months inside. Embrace our Canadian climate and tackle these fun hills on a toboggan, sled or whatever your heart desires.
1. McLennan Park, Kitchener
Affectionately named Mount Trashmore, this former landfill at the corner of Strasburg Road and Ottawa Street North is a haven for snow fliers of all ages. As one of the tallest and steepest hills in all of Waterloo Region, this is a family favourite. But beware — the climb to the top is a doozy.
2.'The Crater' at Westvale Park, Waterloo
This hill is smaller and more kid-friendly, but provides loads of fun. Set in Westvale Park, which appears to be a crater of sorts, the hill on the west portion of the park can provide hours of fun for the kids.
3. Columbia Lake, Waterloo
A bit of a hidden gem, the hill on the west side of Columbia Lake, near the Brubacher House on the University of Waterloo's property, is a good one for all ages. This hill isn't as steep as its counterparts, but offers a relatively long ride and an easier climb back to the top.
4. Stanley Park Community Centre, Kitchener
A small hill at the back of the property of the Stanley Park Community Centre, in Midland Park, can offer hours of fun for both older and younger kids. With parking nearby, this could be more convenient for larger families. The hill is located just off of the Dom Cardillo multi-use trail.
5. Chicopee Tube Park
It's not free, but if you're looking to save some energy, the Chicopee Tube Park could be a solid option. With a conveyor belt that goes all the way to the top and inner tubes that provide a fast, smooth descent down the hill, it's sure to entertain for hours.
Winter is here, but that doesn't mean you have to spend the new few months inside. Embrace our Canadian climate and tackle these fun hills on a toboggan, sled or whatever your heart desires.
1. McLennan Park, Kitchener
Affectionately named Mount Trashmore, this former landfill at the corner of Strasburg Road and Ottawa Street North is a haven for snow fliers of all ages. As one of the tallest and steepest hills in all of Waterloo Region, this is a family favourite. But beware — the climb to the top is a doozy.
2.'The Crater' at Westvale Park, Waterloo
This hill is smaller and more kid-friendly, but provides loads of fun. Set in Westvale Park, which appears to be a crater of sorts, the hill on the west portion of the park can provide hours of fun for the kids.
3. Columbia Lake, Waterloo
A bit of a hidden gem, the hill on the west side of Columbia Lake, near the Brubacher House on the University of Waterloo's property, is a good one for all ages. This hill isn't as steep as its counterparts, but offers a relatively long ride and an easier climb back to the top.
4. Stanley Park Community Centre, Kitchener
A small hill at the back of the property of the Stanley Park Community Centre, in Midland Park, can offer hours of fun for both older and younger kids. With parking nearby, this could be more convenient for larger families. The hill is located just off of the Dom Cardillo multi-use trail.
5. Chicopee Tube Park
It's not free, but if you're looking to save some energy, the Chicopee Tube Park could be a solid option. With a conveyor belt that goes all the way to the top and inner tubes that provide a fast, smooth descent down the hill, it's sure to entertain for hours.