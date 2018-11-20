Where to go tobogganing in Waterloo region

Winter is here, but that doesn't mean you have to spend the new few months inside. Embrace our Canadian climate and tackle these fun hills on a toboggan, sled or whatever your heart desires.

1. McLennan Park, Kitchener

Affectionately named Mount Trashmore, this former landfill at the corner of Strasburg Road and Ottawa Street North is a haven for snow fliers of all ages. As one of the tallest and steepest hills in all of Waterloo Region, this is a family favourite. But beware — the climb to the top is a doozy.