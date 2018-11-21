Four Christmas events you shouldn't miss in downtown Kitchener

Christmas Tree – Nov. 27

The installation of the outdoor Christmas tree is a signal of the beginning of the holiday season in Kitchener. As is tradition, this year’s massive spruce tree is being donated by local residents. We want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Janssen who offered the beautiful tree from their home in the Forest Heights area. On Tuesday, Nov. 27, City of Kitchener forestry staff will arrive at the Janssen’s home by 8:30 a.m. and will deliver the tree to City Hall around 10 a.m. to then be set-up in Carl Zehr Square.

Carl Zehr Square Outdoor Rink – Opens Dec. 3

Sharpen your skates and come downtown to enjoy the outdoor rink in Carl Zehr Square. Enjoy free skating with friends and family, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. with city hall and the beautifully decorated Christmas tree as your backdrop. The skating rink is scheduled to be open, weather permitting, on Monday, Dec. 3.

Christkindl Market – Dec. 6 to 9

Christkindl Market is one of Kitchener’s most beloved holiday traditions. It has once again been named as one of the ‘Top 100 Festivals & Events in Ontario’ and it’s no wonder why. With more outdoor huts and food vendors this year, and the return of crafts, gifts, live music, dancing, and so much more, our German Christmas festival is bigger than ever and is ready to welcome thousands of visitors to downtown Kitchener. Christkindl Market will run from Thursday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec 9 this year with the opening ceremonies meet-up beginning at 5:45 p.m. and the ceremony itself planned for 6:20 p.m. For more information: www.christkindl.ca

Christmas Fantasy – Dec. 8

Experience the magic of the holidays at Christmas Fantasy as thousands of sparkling lights are turned on in Victoria Park. Bring the kids for chances to see Santa and Mrs. Claus along with popular characters from Frozen. And don’t forget your phone or camera for pictures with them too! There will also be crafts, hot chocolate and live music and you can enjoy a trolley ride around Victoria Park provided by the downtown Kitchener BIA. The opening ceremony and lighting will happen at 6 p.m. and the evening will run until 8 p.m.

For more information: www.kitchenerevents.ca