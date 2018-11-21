Waterloo girl to perform in the Nutcracker

Gracie Wood, a Grade 5 student at Lester B. Pearson Public School in Waterloo, was recently selected by audition through Ballet Jörgen’s Nutcracker Youth Education Local Participant Program to dance with Ballet Jörgen’s professional dance company at Centre in the Square on December 28th in The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition.

The beloved family holiday classic will be at Kitchener’s Centre in the Square on Friday, December 28th for two performances, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Gracie, who has just turned ten, loves to dance, and is now in her fourth year of studying dance at Waterloo’s Star Performance Academy. Besides dance, Gracie loves art, math puzzles and problem solving, reading, running, biking, kayaking, and is always ready to try new outdoors activities.

Says Gracie, “I love The Nutcracker because it takes you on a magical journey and there are dancers of all ages and chances for kids like me to take part in the ballet. Last year we went to see The Nutcracker at the National Ballet and got to take a tour backstage with Stephanie (Hutchison) and Lorna (Geddes), (two National Ballet dancers from Kitchener and Waterloo). It was an awesome experience.”