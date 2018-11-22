Help seniors by eating tacos on Giving Tuesday in Waterloo Region

As if you needed a reason to eat more tacos, Community Support Connections – Meals on Wheels and More (CSC) is partnering up with local restaurants next week on #GivingTuesdayWR, Nov. 27, to encourage you to do just that, while raising funds for local seniors.

“With #GivingTuesdayWR and #TacoTuesday on the same day, this is a perfect opportunity for our Tacofest vendors to invite our community to nourish some of our most vulnerable neighbours,” said Will Pace, executive director at CSC.

On Nov. 27, select restaurants from CSC’s largest fundraiser, Tacofest, are offering their patrons the option of adding $3.92 to their bill with lunch or dinner, with proceeds being donated back to CSC. Every $3.92 makes a hot, nutritious meal affordable for a person in need. Participating restaurants are The Bruce Craft House in Cambridge, B@THEMUSEUM in Kitchener, and Taco Farm in Waterloo.

"Feeding people is what I do and supporting a group like CSC is a no brainer,” said Chef Nick Benninger, owner of Fat Sparrow Group, a chain of four restaurants in Uptown Waterloo, including Taco Farm.

“I feed people and CSC helps feed people who otherwise struggle to connect with healthy options. Add to that we get to raise money and awareness selling tacos! I love this stuff,” said Benninger.

CSC’s Meals on Wheels kitchen is serving pulled chicken tacos with all the fixings to their own clients that day to include them in the festivities.

“We are able to reach thousands of clients each year thanks to the support of our community,” said Pace. “We are counting on people’s generosity this #GivingTuesdayWR so we can continue providing programs and services to help people live at home for as long as possible.”

#GivingTuesdayWR is the opening day of the giving season which follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Tacofest, CSC’s largest and most popular fundraiser held each summer, pairs up local restaurants and caterers and craft brewers who donate 100% of their product to support CSC clients.

For those who can’t make it out to a local taco joint, donations can also be made online at www.communitysupportconnections.org/donate or by calling CSC’s office at 519-772-8787.

You can also take part in their social media campaign by following @CSCMOW and @TacofestWR on Twitter and Facebook, @tacofestwr on Instagram, and use the hashtags #GivingTuesdayWR and #TacoTuesday.