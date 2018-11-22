Shinwa Asian Cuisine in Waterloo offers several options in Hakka-style food

Offering several Hakka style options, Shinwa Asian Cuisine in Waterloo opened in May in the University Shops plaza.
Shinwa, which offers dine-in, takeout, and catering options, has several Hakka cuisine options — which is essentially Chinese cuisine with an Indian twist — including Manchurian chow mein noodles, Szechuan fried rice and Manchurian pakora.
Shinwa has a wide variety of vegetarian and spicy food options, but also offers several fish, chicken, and beef dishes including Manchurian fish, chili beef and chili chicken.
Entrees range from $7.95 to $13.25, depending on portion size, while there are a variety of soups offered; small sizes of soup range from $3.75 to $4.25
The restaurant, which has Halal meat, also offers several dinner sets, which are comprised of appetizers and entrees, and range from $23.95 to $49.95 for two to four people.
Shinwa, which has created quite a buzz in the student-centric area over the past few months, has Thai options on the menu as well from curries to pad Thai.
