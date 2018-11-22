Shinwa Asian Cuisine in Waterloo offers several options in Hakka-style food

Offering several Hakka style options, Shinwa Asian Cuisine in Waterloo opened in May in the University Shops plaza.

Shinwa, which offers dine-in, takeout, and catering options, has several Hakka cuisine options — which is essentially Chinese cuisine with an Indian twist — including Manchurian chow mein noodles, Szechuan fried rice and Manchurian pakora.

Shinwa has a wide variety of vegetarian and spicy food options, but also offers several fish, chicken, and beef dishes including Manchurian fish, chili beef and chili chicken.

Entrees range from $7.95 to $13.25, depending on portion size, while there are a variety of soups offered; small sizes of soup range from $3.75 to $4.25