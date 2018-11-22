zucchini crepes with ham

In a bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, sugar and salt. Add the flour and stir until smooth. Stir in the grated zucchini.

In a lightly buttered 9-inch (23 cm) non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, cook 1 crepe using 1/2 cup (125 ml) of the batter. When the edges begin to brown and lift off the pan easily, flip the crepe over. Layer 1 slice of ham and 1/4 cup (25 g) of the cheese on one half of the crepe. Fold the crepe over the filling. Set aside on a plate and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

Makes 6 servings

Note: If desired, cut 1 zucchini in half lengthwise and thinly slice. Sauté and add to the ham and cheese inside each crepe.