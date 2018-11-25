Set it and forget it with hearty slow-cooker meatball stew

Basil leaves, to taste

Sharp cheddar cheese shavings, to taste

In a slow cooker, combine the vegetables, strained tomatoes and broth. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook on Low for 8 hours.

Form the sausage meat into small meatballs and add to the slow cooker. Cover and continue cooking for 30 minutes on High.

Divide the vegetables, meatballs and sauce among six bowls. Garnish with the basil leaves and cheese shavings.

Note: In place of concentrated chicken broth, dilute 4 tsp (20 ml) of any concentrated broth (such as Bovril) in 1 cup (250 ml) of boiling water.

Makes 6 servings.