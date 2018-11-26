WHAT'S GOING ON HERE: Chapters closes in Waterloo; Indigo opens at Conestoga Mall

Readers who visited Chapters in Waterloo will have to instead make a trip to Conestoga Mall to get their fix, after the book retailer closed its doors last week.

Chapters, located at the corner of King Street and Weber Street, closed its doors Nov. 19, and moved to Conestoga Mall.

Along with Coles in the Mall, Chapters and Coles consolidated into a brand new Indigo location, which opened in the new wing of the shopping centre on Nov. 20.

Coles, Chapters, and Indigo operate under Indigo Books & Music., a Toronto-based retailer.

The closing of the last Chapters in the area comes after the closing of the Kitchener location and opening of the Indigo at 225 Fairway Rd., adjacent to the Cineplex Cinemas earlier this year.

The grand opening for the new Indigo, which officially opened on Nov. 20, will be on Saturday December 1st.

On Saturday, the first 100 people that arrive in line at the interior mall entrance will receive a free $10 gift card. Included in the day is kids storytime, a mini bake shop, magician, live music, and a book signing and sampling with Kitchener Post columnist Andrew Coppolino.

Indigo also has extended hours during the holiday season, as they are open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Nov. 24 to Dec. 12, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Dec. 13 to Dec. 23.

As of the morning of Nov. 26, the Starbucks was still open in the space of the closed down Chapters.