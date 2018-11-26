HomeSense at The Boardwalk 'anticipated' to open in May 2019

The new HomeSense location at The Boardwalk is expected to open in May 2019, says Steve Voisin of Voisin Properties, which owns the shopping centre.

The new location of the Canadian furniture chain began construction in July and is adjacent to the Dairy Queen, TD, and Montana's.

HomeSense, which was founded in 2001, and fellow Boardwalk tenant Marshalls are both a member of TJX Companies.

There are two other HomeSense locations in Kitchener-Waterloo; one at 665 Fairway Rd. in Kitchener, and the other at 578 King St. N in Waterloo.