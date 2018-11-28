Chef on Call provides fresh, fast delivery in Waterloo's student district

But the pair, who were muzzled by student debt and lacked credit, weren’t able to get a bank loan to help fund the dream. They ended up opening their first location that just before the fall semester using second-hand equipment at a total cost of $44,000, paid for partially by credit cards and third-party lenders.

From there, the business exploded. Then, when the summer arrived, they plummeted back to reality. Sales dropped by about 80 per cent, as students headed home.

“We actually closed the store for the summer,” said Malbogat. But, once the pair figured out how to prepare for the slow summer months, it was full steam ahead. They opened another location near Concordia University, and eventually built their dream flagship store at another location in Montreal after closing the Concordia location.

In the meantime, they developed an online ordering system that allowed customers to order directly through an app or online and have it delivered.

“Once we got (the app), the game changed. Everything became a lot more seamless,” said Malbogat, adding that the investment in better point of sale equipment made business more efficient as well.

From the beginning, delivery has been the focus for the company. While all locations offer eat-in options, delivery has by far outpaced the in-store demand. Because of that, Malbogat and Kauffman have invested in items such as heater packs for thermal bags, as well as heated staging areas to ensure the food stays hot from the restaurant to the consumer.

Fast forward nearly 10 years and the founders are following the same model in Waterloo. Tucked in the HUB, the Waterloo location will cater to mostly students, but they are hoping, with many businesses around, that catering becomes a part of their revenue stream as well.

With nearly 900 students within the block that makes up the HUB, Malbogat is hoping for big business from nearby students. Although it doesn't have a prime location for walk-in traffic, he's confident that once word gets out about the delivery options, it won't make a difference.

On the menu is simple and inexpensive, but quality eats. From the flagship chicken tenders, which are hand breaded daily, to pasta dishes, there is an item on the menu that would satisfy nearly anyone’s palette.

Malbogat, who is originally from Toronto, now calls Waterloo home. He shares a house just blocks from the Waterloo location with the three chefs, as well as the partner for the Waterloo location, Tory Minnes.

For more information on the company, or to order, visit www.chefoncalldelivery,com.



