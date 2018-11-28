Chef on Call provides fresh, fast delivery in Waterloo's student district

It all started in a tiny apartment kitchen.
Now, Chef on Call grown into a multi-city franchisable restaurant that has a stranglehold on student eats in Montreal. With the opening of a new location in Waterloo, it’s hoping for the same success here.
Co-founder Gabe Malbogat, who was in charge of setting up the new location in The HUB on Columbia Street between Philip and Albert streets, knew Waterloo was the perfect location when he made the trip from Montreal to purchase a tricycle of all things.
He drove by Wilfrid Laurier University and knew it was the perfect spot.
“I was like ‘This is it. This is the market,’ ” said Malbogat.
That was more than two years ago. Since then, meticulous planning and persevering patience has been the name of the game before the restaurant’s official opening 12 days ago.
To say Chef on Call had humble beginnings is an understatement. Malbogat, along with the company’s co-founder Robert Kauffman, saw a need for more delivery food options in their neighbourhood in Montreal, so they started their own. With little culinary experience, and operating out of a small apartment kitchen, the business grew exponentially as they approached their final years at McGill University.
The apartment operated as a ghost kitchen, which prepped all of the food that was then delivered to nearby residences and student apartments. It certainly had its limitations as well. The apartment was on the 20th floor of a 50-storey building, so all of their food supplies had to be brought from the foyer up the elevator. On top of that, they started blowing fuses and on a few occasions, nearly caught the apartment on fire.
Within weeks, they outgrew the space and knew they were onto something.
Kauffman and Malbogat, both graduates in 2009, decided that in April, they would look for a new location.
But the pair, who were muzzled by student debt and lacked credit, weren’t able to get a bank loan to help fund the dream. They ended up opening their first location that just before the fall semester using second-hand equipment at a total cost of $44,000, paid for partially by credit cards and third-party lenders.
From there, the business exploded. Then, when the summer arrived, they plummeted back to reality. Sales dropped by about 80 per cent, as students headed home.
“We actually closed the store for the summer,” said Malbogat. But, once the pair figured out how to prepare for the slow summer months, it was full steam ahead. They opened another location near Concordia University, and eventually built their dream flagship store at another location in Montreal after closing the Concordia location.
In the meantime, they developed an online ordering system that allowed customers to order directly through an app or online and have it delivered.
“Once we got (the app), the game changed. Everything became a lot more seamless,” said Malbogat, adding that the investment in better point of sale equipment made business more efficient as well.
From the beginning, delivery has been the focus for the company. While all locations offer eat-in options, delivery has by far outpaced the in-store demand. Because of that, Malbogat and Kauffman have invested in items such as heater packs for thermal bags, as well as heated staging areas to ensure the food stays hot from the restaurant to the consumer.
Fast forward nearly 10 years and the founders are following the same model in Waterloo. Tucked in the HUB, the Waterloo location will cater to mostly students, but they are hoping, with many businesses around, that catering becomes a part of their revenue stream as well.
With nearly 900 students within the block that makes up the HUB, Malbogat is hoping for big business from nearby students. Although it doesn't have a prime location for walk-in traffic, he's confident that once word gets out about the delivery options, it won't make a difference.
On the menu is simple and inexpensive, but quality eats. From the flagship chicken tenders, which are hand breaded daily, to pasta dishes, there is an item on the menu that would satisfy nearly anyone’s palette.
Malbogat, who is originally from Toronto, now calls Waterloo home. He shares a house just blocks from the Waterloo location with the three chefs, as well as the partner for the Waterloo location, Tory Minnes.
For more information on the company, or to order, visit www.chefoncalldelivery,com.
