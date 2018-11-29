Explore Waterloo Region this holiday season on the Mistletoe Trail

Explore Waterloo Region introduces The Mistletoe Trail – seven instagramable locations in Waterloo Region where the mistletoe has been hung, and you and someone special are invited to visit to share a kiss - and a picture!
“All of the cities and townships in Waterloo Region are decked out in their holiday finest,” says Minto Schneider, CEO of Explore Waterloo Region. “The Mistletoe Trail is a fun way to encourage everyone to explore places in the region they may not have visited before. Take a picture under the mistletoe we’ve placed in seven scenic locations, post your picture to social media, and share some fun while celebrating the season!”
The Mistletoe Trail consists of seven locations where visitors will find mistletoe already hanging and waiting for their Instagramable moments. The locations are:
Cambridge: at the centre of the Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Galt
Kitchener: on the bridge at Victoria Park
Waterloo: at Mistletoe Lane (across from Waterloo Public Square)
Woolwich Township: in West Montrose at the Covered Bridge (The Kissing Bridge!) beneath the wreath
Wilmot Township: in Baden in the Gazebo at Castle Kilbride
Wellesley Township: in the village of Wellesley at the Very Vintage Christmas display outside of Lucy Pearlle
North Dumfries Township: in Ayr in the Gazebo at Centennial Park
Share your Mistletoe Trail pictures using the hashtag #ExploreWRMistletoe, and follow the fun on Instagram at @explorewaterlooregion.
And, in the spirit of the season, Explore Waterloo Region will be giving a ‘gift’ to one lucky Mistletoe Trail participant. For each #ExploreWRMistletoe picture you share showing you under the mistletoe at one of the designated locations, your name will be entered to win a romantic Mistletoe Trail Date Night Package, consisting of a gift certificate for dinner at Red House, Waterloo’s hottest bistro restaurant, and a one-night stay at the iconic Walper Hotel in downtown Kitchener (package valued at $350). Pictures must be posted by midnight on Dec. 23 to be eligible for the prize.
So pucker up, and get ready to share the love - and your Instagram pics - this holiday season, as you head out along Waterloo Region’s Mistletoe Trail! For more information and for a downloadable map, go to www.explorewaterlooregion.com/explorewrmistletoe.
