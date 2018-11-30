Wonders of Winter kicks off Saturday in Waterloo Park

Waterloo's annual Wonders of Winter festival kicks off Saturday night in Waterloo Park.

At 5:30 p.m., there will be a community candle light event, followed by fireworks half an hour later.

At 7 p.m., horse-drawn trolley rides will start and will run until 8:30. The trolley rides are free and from now until New Year's Eve, they will be running every Friday and Saturday night in the uptown core.

The trolley stop is located by the Park Inn Snack Bar near the Young Street/Lion's Lagoon parking lot.