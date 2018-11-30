Canadian librarians’ top book picks for December

There are, unusually, no Canadian titles on this month’s top picks. And, also unusually, there are only nine titles instead of ten. That’s because the number 10 slot — the title of which I can’t mention here because it’s no longer a Loan Star — was taken by a book mistakenly labelled a new title when it was actually a reprint.

About Once Upon a River one librarian said: “What a wonderful story! I loved it from cover to cover. This is what they mean when they say ‘swept away’ by a book.” — Anna Rowe, Brantford Public Library.

A Murdered Peace struck a chord: “Great characters, captivating story!” — Malcolm Barker, Greater Victoria Public Library

Finally, Say What You Mean might be the perfect read heading into the new year: “A great in-depth yet accessible approach to the intersections of mindfulness and non-violent communication.” — Allana Hiscock, Greater Victoria Public Library

Loan Stars’ monthly lists of the top 10 upcoming books are voted on by library staff across Canada and organized by BookNet Canada and the Canadian Urban Libraries Council (CULC). More information is available at loanstars.ca.

