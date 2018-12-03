A Lost & Found Christmas returns to Waterloo

Lost & Found Theatre is reviving their holiday variety show after a ten-year hiatus.

Apart from a condensed version offered to patrons of the Waterloo Region Museum in 2013, the show was last presented in 2008. This year, it will once again fill the Emmanuel United Church with music and stories of the season.

As arts columnist Robert Reid observed after seeing the show’s second iteration in 2006: “Lost & Found Theatre has recovered the spirit of Christmas so often obscured by commercialism, cynicism and sentimentality ... Unpretentious, homespun and low-key, the evening of stories, readings and music recalls the era of the lectern and the stage and the Golden Age of radio, before the Yuletide was hijacked by film and television.”

Local singer-songwriter Michael Kelly Cavan joins as special guest musician. Andrew Lakin and Kathleen Sheehy will reprise some old favourites as well as new pieces, ably assisted by John Cormier, local actor/playwright Ciaran Myers, Richard Marchment and newcomer Jessica Bowmer. Richard Quesnel directs.