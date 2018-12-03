Celebrate, remember and give back at Williamsburg Cemetery on Dec. 15

Bring your family to the Dedication Centre at Williamsburg Cemetery on Dec. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. for the City of Kitchener's annual Christmas event to celebrate your loved ones, enjoy festive treats and view the breathtaking 18-foot Christmas tree.

“The holidays can bring up a range of emotions for people who have experienced loss,” says Trisha Bradshaw, city manger of cemeteries. “This event brings the community together in a casual, supportive setting to share memories and commemorate your loved ones by placing a personalized ornament, provided by us, on our Tree of Remembrance.”

Christmas is also a time to give back to the community. Attendees are welcome to decorate a ‘bare’ tree with charitable donations of new outer winter wear. The items collected will be donated to St. John’s Kitchen, the Salvation Army and YWCA Mary’s Place for those in need.

Both trees are located in the Dedication Centre at Williamsburg Cemetery. If you can’t make it to the event you can still view the trees, place ornaments on them and make donations for the month of December during business hours, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

