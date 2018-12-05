Things to do in Kitchener-Waterloo this weekend

The annual event runs from Thursday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 9 at Kitchener City Hall. The original Christkindl market, which has been running since 1997, will feature vendors, choirs, bands and dance groups. In addition, there will be blacksmith demonstrations, live nativity and a visit from folkloric characters. Parking for the event is free Saturday and Sunday at the City Hall underground parking garage, and at the Duke Street and Ontario Street parking garage.

Schneider Haus in Kitchener is hosting its annual open house on Friday, Dec. 7. The free event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at the Schneider Haus at 466 Queen Street South. Sample Christmas treats, warm cider, and live musical entertainment from The Playford Players, as well as a gift shop will be on the docket for the event.

One-of-a-kind, handmade gifts, jewelry and fine art; a collection of local artists here to sell special gifts for the holidays will be available at the Maker’s Market on Saturday, Dec. 8. The free event is held at the Homer Watson House and Gallery.

The Rockway Entertainers' 'Christmas Dreams' concert will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Breithaupt Centre in Kitchener. Four-part harmonies of the almost 50 person choir will help people get into the Christmas spirit. Tickets are $10 at the door or online, and children 12 and under are free.

Christmas lights will turn on at Victoria Park on Saturday, Dec 8 as part of the Christmas Fantasy — Opening. There will be activities at Roos Island from 5:30 to 8 p.m., while lights will be turned on at 6 p.m.