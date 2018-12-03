The Sounds of Christmas, Dec. 16

The Kitchener Ontario Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pleased to announce that its annual Christmas Music Night for 2018, called “Sacred Sounds of Christmas,” with traditional Christmas selections performed by the Kitchener Ontario Stake Choir and others, will take place on Sunday, Dec. 16, starting at 7 p.m., at the Kitchener Stake Centre, 1250 Strasburg Road (corner of Strasburg and Bleams).

All are welcome to this special evening of music and celebration. Light refreshments will be provided after the program. No admission fee is required and no offering is requested. Individuals who wish to bring donations for the local food bank are welcome to do so.

The Kitchener Ontario Stake choir performs under the direction of Marhee Clifton, a graduate of the Wilfrid Laurier University Faculty of Music and member of the Grand Philharmonic Choir and Chamber Singers, former member of the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teaches that God loves and reveals light to all His children throughout the world. The embodiment of that light and love came to earth in the form of His Only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ, whose birth had long been foretold by prophets. We are very pleased to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with all of our friends and neighbours.

