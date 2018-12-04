Where do I buy my Christmas tree in the Region of Waterloo?

With Christmas just around the corner, time is running out to bring home that tree. Here is a list of places in the Region of Waterloo that can fulfill that need.

Located at 770 Benjamin Rd. in Waterloo, Benjamin Tree Farm offers several options in trees, from white spruce to balsam fir to Fraser fir to potted trees. Also available are tree stands. From Nov. 17 to Dec. 23, Benjamin Tree Farm is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Dec. 24, they are open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. In terms of price, the self-cut trees range from $26 to $66, and the pre-cut trees range from $79.99 to $99.99.

Grobe's Nursery and Garden Centre, located at 1787 Greenhouse Rd. in Breslau, "has been a Christmas tradition for many Waterloo Region families for over 40 years." Grobe's offers Christmas tree delivery, set-up, and take-down, as well as artificial trees to go along with their options of Fraser fir, scotch pine, estate balsam fir and natural balsam fir. They are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Christmas Eve, they are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prices for the trees range from $13.99 to $200.

Located at 6639 Wellington Rd. 34 in Cambridge, Chickadee Christmas Trees opened on Friday, Nov. 30 and is open on Fridays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cut-your-owns end at 4:45 p.m. and range from $50 and up. Cut-your-owns are available in Scotch pine, white spruce and balsam fir, and go up to seven feet in height. Pre-cut trees range from five to 10 feet, and are available in balsam and Fraser fir as well as Scotch pine. The Chickadee website adds that there is no white pine in 2018, and there are a limited number of 11 and 12-foot trees.

Also located in Breslau at 2430 Shantz Station Rd., Maryhill Christmas Tree Farm offers cut-your-own options for $30-$45 as well as pre-cut trees for $45. For cut-your-own, spruce, white pine and balsam fir are available, and for pre-cut, balsam fir are available. Maryhill is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday.