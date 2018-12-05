MVP Meals focuses on fresh, healthy meals on the go, at Kitchener Market location

Amanda Case and Nicky Amos Edmondson found a way to combine both of their passions.
Case, a wellness consultation for a number of local companies, and Amos Edmondson, a grad of St. Louis Adult Learning’s culinary program, created MVP Meals three years ago, delivering to homes across the Waterloo region each week.
Now, with the opening of their first retail location in the Kitchener farmers market, they’re offering the fresh, healthy meals on demand.
“For us, it started from passion and purpose,” said Case.
From humble beginnings in a pay-by-the-hour kitchen, MVP Meals has grow to deliver 300 to 400 meals every week to customers across the region. Now, with the new location, all of the prep for the meal service will be done at the market.
Case saw the opportunity when she was visiting companies as a wellness consultant and found that there were many barriers to people being able to meal prep and properly plan out their meals for the week. She wanted to break that barrier.
She met Amos Edmondson, a recent culinary grad, through her husband. On a trip to Grand Bench, Amos Edmondson whipped together what Case described as a “gourmet” meal using canned food and beans and wieners.
“I was like, ‘She has skill,’” said Case. She asked Amos Edmondson about her idea.
“I was fresh out of cooking school,” said Amos Edmondson, who also owns the Caribbean Kitchen, which is across from MVP Meals. “When Amanda came to me with the idea, I was like, ‘I don’t know — that’s big.’”
When it comes to menu items, the pair put a lot of thought into what ingredients to include and to exclude. Case, who comes from a family affected by celiac disease, knows all too well the challenges that come with food intolerances and allergies.
Because of her personal experience and customer demand, the kitchen is entirely gluten-free, which allows even the most susceptible to be able to eat their food.
On top of that, they aim to make at least three different variations of every meal — whether it’s dairy-free, keto (carb-free) or paleo (low carb). All options are available at the retail location.
Both Case and Amos Edmondson admit that it’s a difficult business to turn a profit, but their passion is what has kept it going.
“I really want to help people, and I really want to make a difference. If it was about money, we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are right now,” said Case.
On the meal prep side, there is a challenge in finding foods and cooking them so they will keep up to a week in the refrigerator.
“Anyone can cook chicken breast and broccoli and put it in a container, but will it last and will it still taste good?” said Case.
Amos Edmondson, who is from the Caribbean, also puts a focus on seasoning the food well to ensure that it still tastes good down the road.
“I don’t have a philosophy, but the meals that we create, we make sure it’s something that can stay in the fridge long,” said Amos Edmondson. “Adding a lot of light natural flavour like garlic helps to hold the food and keep it long, as well.”
In the future, the pair plans to get further into the office catering business and they are also looking at a franchising model.
“It would be cool to give people who are passionate about meal prep those options to get their store off the ground,” said Amos Edmondson.
