MVP Meals focuses on fresh, healthy meals on the go, at Kitchener Market location

Because of her personal experience and customer demand, the kitchen is entirely gluten-free, which allows even the most susceptible to be able to eat their food.

On top of that, they aim to make at least three different variations of every meal — whether it’s dairy-free, keto (carb-free) or paleo (low carb). All options are available at the retail location.

Both Case and Amos Edmondson admit that it’s a difficult business to turn a profit, but their passion is what has kept it going.

“I really want to help people, and I really want to make a difference. If it was about money, we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are right now,” said Case.

On the meal prep side, there is a challenge in finding foods and cooking them so they will keep up to a week in the refrigerator.

“Anyone can cook chicken breast and broccoli and put it in a container, but will it last and will it still taste good?” said Case.

Amos Edmondson, who is from the Caribbean, also puts a focus on seasoning the food well to ensure that it still tastes good down the road.

“I don’t have a philosophy, but the meals that we create, we make sure it’s something that can stay in the fridge long,” said Amos Edmondson. “Adding a lot of light natural flavour like garlic helps to hold the food and keep it long, as well.”

In the future, the pair plans to get further into the office catering business and they are also looking at a franchising model.

“It would be cool to give people who are passionate about meal prep those options to get their store off the ground,” said Amos Edmondson.