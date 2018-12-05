Kitchener’s authentically German Christkindl Market, Dec. 6 to 9

The stage is set for Kitchener’s authentically German Christkindl Market, with opening ceremonies for the 22nd annual festival scheduled for Thursday evening in the downtown.

Volunteer organizer Marjorie Wood has worked alongside the organizers for years, formerly in her role with Waterloo Regional Tourism, but said she chose to stay involved personally because it’s her favourite festival of all.

“This time of year is magical when you’ve got the snow falling and the choirs singing and the ice skaters here. You get so much of your Christmas shopping done and it’s just got such a wonderful atmosphere that’s unique to all Ontario.

“Yes, there are other Christmas markets out there, but they’re not the authentic German Christmas festival like we have, with the huts lining the street.”

Wood said she recalls the market being held years ago in the square outside city hall, with several vendors inside.

“Now it takes up the two floors of city hall and the model train is all in one room, which is amazing, and takes three days to put together,” she noted.

“Now it’s down King Street and the BIA has gotten involved as well, because we want people to spend more time in the downtown area.”

King Street will be closed to cars this weekend, from Water Street to Gaukel Street, filled instead with people chasing scents of schnitzel, strudel, potato pancakes and apple fritters.

With food being the main attraction for most people, festival organizers are introducing covered eating stands in Carl Zehr Square. Also new this year is a 20-foot inflatable Kinder Iglu that will host children’s entertainers and crafts.

Yet 80 per cent of market’s more than 100 vendors featuring handmade crafts and treats are returnees, Wood noted. “You can expect your favourites to be back.”