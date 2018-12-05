Kitchener’s authentically German Christkindl Market, Dec. 6 to 9

The stage is set for Kitchener’s authentically German Christkindl Market, with opening ceremonies for the 22nd annual festival scheduled for Thursday evening in the downtown.
Volunteer organizer Marjorie Wood has worked alongside the organizers for years, formerly in her role with Waterloo Regional Tourism, but said she chose to stay involved personally because it’s her favourite festival of all.
“This time of year is magical when you’ve got the snow falling and the choirs singing and the ice skaters here. You get so much of your Christmas shopping done and it’s just got such a wonderful atmosphere that’s unique to all Ontario.
“Yes, there are other Christmas markets out there, but they’re not the authentic German Christmas festival like we have, with the huts lining the street.”
Wood said she recalls the market being held years ago in the square outside city hall, with several vendors inside.
“Now it takes up the two floors of city hall and the model train is all in one room, which is amazing, and takes three days to put together,” she noted.
“Now it’s down King Street and the BIA has gotten involved as well, because we want people to spend more time in the downtown area.”
King Street will be closed to cars this weekend, from Water Street to Gaukel Street, filled instead with people chasing scents of schnitzel, strudel, potato pancakes and apple fritters.
With food being the main attraction for most people, festival organizers are introducing covered eating stands in Carl Zehr Square. Also new this year is a 20-foot inflatable Kinder Iglu that will host children’s entertainers and crafts.
Yet 80 per cent of market’s more than 100 vendors featuring handmade crafts and treats are returnees, Wood noted. “You can expect your favourites to be back.”
People can gather at Hall’s Lane and Gaukel Street on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to pick up their candle and holder for the opening procession to city hall, led by the Grand Philharmonic Choir.
Joseph and Mary will be there too, then Christkindl will make her appearance in the square to light the Christmas tree, Wood said.
The Christkind, Kristkind or "Christ child" is the traditional Christmas gift-bringer in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
Folkloric characters including Knecht Ruprecht and Klaus the Organ Grinder are also mainstays throughout festival, which also includes appearances by angels, blacksmithing demonstrations, live nativity and traditional German music and dancing. There will be over 30 groups of entertainers performing on the outdoor stage.
“We have the German traditions of course, of Christkindl, and the huts outside in the square, but the nice thing is it’s welcoming to all people and all faiths and it’s a great way to spend some time at Christmas with your family and friends,” said Wood.
A full schedule of events and information about this year’s Christkindl Market can be found here.
Admission to the market is free, and parking is free on Saturday and Sunday in select city lots, including underground at Kitchener City Hall.
