Hockeyfest- GameOn! road hockey tournament coming to Kitchener this spring

‘Hockeyfest – Game On!’ will be making a stop at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. The world’s biggest road hockey tournament will be in town on May 11 and 12, 2019. Hockeyfest – Game On! features 4 on 4 road hockey, with divisions for all ages, in an outdoor, rink-like environment with official referees. Hockeyfest will also include live music, food and beverage vendors, interactive games such as the hardest shot, mini stick rinks and shooting accuracy, and much more.

Registration opens Feb. 1, 2019 with a cost per team of $495.00 (plus applicable fees). This event is in support of Family and Children’s Services of Waterloo Region.

For more information , visit the event Facebook page.