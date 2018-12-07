Wildcraft in Waterloo undergoing reinvention where 'everything will be under the microscope'

From modified menu and drink options to audio visual programming and interior appearance, Wildcraft Grill Bar in Waterloo will have a much different feel to it in the early months of 2019.

The popular restaurant located on King Street will be undergoing major renovations and a reinvention, where Jody Palubiski says “everything is going to be under the microscope.”

Palubiski, CEO of Charcoal Group, the ownership group Wildcraft, says the renovation and reinvention is going not only feature interior and exterior modifications, but also “inspired twists” and “elevated presentations” of food and drink.

“When we first built (the restaurant), it was a massive undertaking, and in a lot of areas, we had to show restraint and we had ideas we wanted to put in the building, and some sort of financial reality had to creep in, and we had to (cut back) on some of things we wanted to do,” Palubiski said. “This is an opportunity to go back 12 years later, add incremental value with everything from textures and finishes and art work, furniture, exterior, interior. Every element of the business is going to be part of a major evolution.”

Jan. 5, 2019 is the last day of business for Wildcraft before the renovation. Palubiski added that this is the perfect time for it, as some of the restaurant's staff will take time to go on vacations following the hectic holiday season.

Wildcraft’s first open day for the public was Jan. 31, 2007 and the restaurant is re-set to open in Feb. 2019.

He says the restaurant has had a very loyal guest base, but he also feels that customers want to see the undergo evolution as well.

“I feel like they want to see us continue to re-invent.”

Along with changes to the food options, Wildcraft will focus on an expanded wine menu with more than 70 bottles on the new menu in addition to a revamping of the cocktail menu and an enhanced beer program.

“Waterloo is an important part of our story, and we are looking forward to reinvesting in our community and offering a new and exciting experience to our new and loyal guests,” said Palubiski. “This rejuvenation project is one you don’t want to miss.”