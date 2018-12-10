Philosopher Kings with Zach Oliver to perform at Waterloo Maxwell's Music House on Dec. 15

With a new album set for release in early 2019, Zach Oliver’s latest body of work, co-written and produced by Grammy nominated producer Jarvis Church of Philosopher Kings, is going to get a showcase when the band and Zach as the opener play on December 15 at Maxwell's Music House in Waterloo.

“This track feels very human to me,” Oliver said.“I tried to capture it to be similar to the way you would have a casual chat with one of your mates… Very easy-going, but a bit cheeky at the same time.”

In describing “You and Me”, he ultimately describes his entire ethos while he’s at it: guitar-driven with a jazzy, neo-soul lick — all to a hip-hop beat — Oliver embodies ‘cheeky brit pop’ with a signature R&B backbone.

The singer/songwriter comes by his British influence honestly; born in Essex, England, he moved to Canada at the age of eight.

His journey as an artist began through some sheer determination to create musical fusion after watching School Of Rock for the first time. Such to say, at age 10, Oliver was writing songs and singing loud.

“My goal is to give you something to connect with,” he says. “Whether it’s your first love, your last soul-wrenching heartbreak, or just trying to have a good time through the joys of life…

“I write a lot of love song, as soon as I heard how bumpin’ this beat was, however, I knew it needed more than your typical ‘Romeo & Juliette’ kind of loving.”

Collaborating with Jarvis (Nelly Furtado, K’naan, The Philosopher Kings), David Bendeth (Paramore, all time low, Breaking Benjamin), Scott Komer and Damian Birdsey over the past year levelled Oliver up.

“The writing process was mostly free styling over the beat, and capturing the organic feel of how the music was making me feel,” Oliver says. “That catchy, repetitive chorus was one of the first things I sang. It truly projects the feel-good expression of being intimate with someone.”