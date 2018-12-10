For a quick take on pizza at home, use Indian flatbread

Gather Cooking Ingredients:

Pastry brush

Ruler

Rimmed baking sheet

Small spoon

Oven mitts

Cooling rack

Spatula

Cutting board

Chef's knife or pizza wheel

Make it your way:

To personalize your pizza, sprinkle a handful of your favourite toppings — in whatever combination you like — over the mozzarella. Some topping ideas: sliced bell peppers, pepperoni, sliced scallions, chopped olives, or dollops of goat cheese ricotta cheese.

Start cooking:

Adjust oven rack to lowest position and heat oven to 400 F. Use pastry brush to brush oil into 9-inch circle in centre of rimmed baking sheet. Place naan on top of oil on baking sheet.

Use back of small spoon to spread pesto over naan, leaving 1/2-inch border around edge. Sprinkle cheese over pesto, then sprinkle tomatoes over cheese.

Place baking sheet in oven and bake until naan is golden brown around edges, 8 to 10 minutes.

Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on cooling rack and let cool for 5 minutes.

Use spatula to carefully transfer naan to cutting board (baking sheet will be hot). Use chef's knife or pizza wheel to cut naan into wedges. Serve.

Nutrition information per serving: 273 calories; 122 calories from fat; g fat ( g saturated; g trans fats); mg cholesterol; mg sodium; 27 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 11 g protein.

For more recipes, cooking tips and ingredient and product reviews, visit https://www.americastestkitchen.com. Find more recipes like Pesto Flatbread in "Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs ."

America's Test Kitchen provided this article to The Associated Press.

By America'S Test Kitchen, The Associated Press