Top six stories in Kitchener in 2018; Graffiti Market opens with smart tables, house explosion rocks city

With the first interactive tables in North America, the opening of Graffiti Market in Kitchener caused quite the hype at Catalyst 137 and across the city. In addition, the municipal election, a house explosion, a Halloween costume and school bullying had readers clicking the most. Here are our top six stories of the year.

1. Graffiti Market is a 'game-changer' in Kitchener

With the first interactive tables in North America and several options in pizza and pasta, the opening of Graffiti Market in the summer caused a stir — and is still drawing attention in Kitchener.

2. Municipal Election candidates

Even though Berry Vrbanovic won the mayor's race soundly, there were other several closer races for ward councillors in the area, and people chose kitchenerpost.ca to read up on candidates who were profiled in an easy-to-use document online.

3. Kitchener's realtor Halloween costume getting online attention

Halloween was in full force this year, as a local sales agent with the RE/MAX Real Estate Centre turned a vandalized lawn sign into a unique costume that got a lot of attention on social media.

4. Bullying forces families to pull kindergarten students from local school

Five kindergartners from the same class were pulled out of the French-Catholic elementary school in April due to bullying that parents say is continually swept under the rug.

5. House explosion in Westheights area