Top six stories in Kitchener in 2018; Graffiti Market opens with smart tables, house explosion rocks city

With the first interactive tables in North America, the opening of Graffiti Market in Kitchener caused quite the hype at Catalyst 137 and across the city. In addition, the municipal election, a house explosion, a Halloween costume and school bullying had readers clicking the most. Here are our top six stories of the year.
1. Graffiti Market is a 'game-changer' in Kitchener
With the first interactive tables in North America and several options in pizza and pasta, the opening of Graffiti Market in the summer caused a stir — and is still drawing attention in Kitchener.
Even though Berry Vrbanovic won the mayor's race soundly, there were other several closer races for ward councillors in the area, and people chose kitchenerpost.ca to read up on candidates who were profiled in an easy-to-use document online.
3. Kitchener's realtor Halloween costume getting online attention
Halloween was in full force this year, as a local sales agent with the RE/MAX Real Estate Centre turned a vandalized lawn sign into a unique costume that got a lot of attention on social media.
4. Bullying forces families to pull kindergarten students from local school
Five kindergartners from the same class were pulled out of the French-Catholic elementary school in April due to bullying that parents say is continually swept under the rug.
The morning of Aug. 22 in Kitchener was a loud one, as an explosion on Sprucedale Crescent rocked the neighbourhood — killing one woman and sending another to hospital. A video discovered by Kitchener Post showed the frantic moments after the explosion.
6. Uninhabitable conditions in Kitchener townhouse not addressed
A story about a townhouse tenant who was dealing with a backed up toilet that resulted in orders from the city's bylaw department, also revealed other deplorable living conditions such as mould and cockroaches.
