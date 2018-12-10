"Football for a Buck" book opens with a bang

Author Jeff Pearlman doesn't wait long to get the reader's attention in his book on the United States Football League.

A vitriolic six-paragraph letter from Canadian John F. Bassett to fellow team owner Donald Trump appears before the title page of Pearlman's eighth book, "Football For A Buck: The Crazy Rise and Crazier Demise of the USFL."

Dated August 16, 1984, and on Tampa Bay Bandits letterhead, Bassett's note to the now-US president was one of the gems discovered in a bag of old USFL documents that had been given to Pearlman as he was working on the book.

"I'd never seen it before and I don't think it had ever been written about before," Pearlman said. "I was blown away. In fact, I tweeted it out really early on in the process just to generate some interest in the USFL and what I was doing.

"The reaction was huge. That thing was retweeted and retweeted a million times."

At the time, Trump was a 30-something real-estate developer who owned the league's New Jersey Generals franchise.

While complimenting Trump for his contribution to the USFL and his market, Bassett — who died in 1986 at age 47 after a battle with cancer — wrote that he had listened "with astonishment" as Trump criticized the league commissioner and others who did not agree with his arguments.

"While others may be able to let your insensitive and denigrating comments pass, I no longer will," Bassett wrote. "You are bigger, younger, and stronger than I, which means I'll have no regrets whatsoever punching you right in the mouth the next time an instance occurs where you personally scorn me, or anyone else, who does not happen to salute and dance to your tune.

"I really hope you don't know that you are doing it, but you are not only damaging yourself with your associates, but alienating them as well. Think before you shoot and when you do fire, stick to the message without killing the messenger."

For an added touch, the final line read: "Kindest personal regards, John F. Bassett."