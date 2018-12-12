10 Christmasy things to do in Kitchener-Waterloo this weekend

Lost & Found Theatre presents stories and songs of the season in an intimate setting, featuring musical guest Michael Kelly Cavan, with performances on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Emmanuel United Church, 22 Bridgeport Rd. W. All ages $22; students $18.
The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony’s holiday tradition features highlights from the Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, narrated by Mike Nadajewski and accompanied by images and live music played alongside the Grand Philharmonic Choir and children’s choir and the Carousel Dance Company. Performances begin at 8 p.m., Friday to Sunday, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For tickets and info, click here.
Learn a variety of simple techniques to transform paper into charming decorations this Saturday at the Schneider Haus, 466 Queen St. S. Workshops are included with general admission — one for kids and parents, from 10 a.m. to noon, and another for adults, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Bring your cameras and enjoy the old fashion Christmas at the Snyders Farm, 936685 Blenheim Rd., featuring hayrides, a North Pole with Santa, unlimited smore roasting, kids holiday crafts, fresh cut Christmas trees, a bakery and gift barn. Open Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
Kids can enjoy free crafts on Saturday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Kitchener Public Library’s central branch, 85 Queen St. N. All that’s needed is an imagination as materials and equipment are supplied. All ages, no registration required.
The Noteworthy Singers bring the Christmas cheer to the McCormick library branch with a sing-along on Saturday at 3 p.m. After the sing-along, lace up your skates and hit the ice for a free open skate from 4 to 5 p.m. at Albert McCormick Arena.
Join Karen Reed, former Canadian Fiddle Champion, for an enjoyable evening of traditional Canadian fiddle, Christmas music and dance on Saturday evening from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Button Factory Arts, 25 Regina St. S. All ages $10.
On Sunday, from 12 to 2 p.m., the KW Community Spirit Lions Club and Waterloo Region Crime Stoppers will be hosting a free skate with Santa at Pillers Arena at RIM Park, 200 University Ave. E. There will be free hotdogs and hot chocolate while supplies last. Santa will be on the ice from 12:15 to 1 p.m.
A neighbourhood Christmas concert featuring a brass ensemble and carol sing will be held at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 322 East Ave. on Sunday beginning at 1:30 p.m. The concert is free for all ages. Free-will offerings appreciated.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Christmas Music Night for 2018 takes place Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Kitchener Stake Centre, 1250 Strasburg Road (corner of Strasburg and Bleams). All are welcome to this evening of music and celebration. Light refreshments will be provided afterwards. No admission fee is required and no offering is requested. Donations for the food bank will be accepted.
