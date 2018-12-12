10 Christmasy things to do in Kitchener-Waterloo this weekend

Sing and Skate

The Noteworthy Singers bring the Christmas cheer to the McCormick library branch with a sing-along on Saturday at 3 p.m. After the sing-along, lace up your skates and hit the ice for a free open skate from 4 to 5 p.m. at Albert McCormick Arena.

Karen Reed Christmas Fiddle Jam

Join Karen Reed, former Canadian Fiddle Champion, for an enjoyable evening of traditional Canadian fiddle, Christmas music and dance on Saturday evening from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Button Factory Arts, 25 Regina St. S. All ages $10.

Skate with Santa

On Sunday, from 12 to 2 p.m., the KW Community Spirit Lions Club and Waterloo Region Crime Stoppers will be hosting a free skate with Santa at Pillers Arena at RIM Park, 200 University Ave. E. There will be free hotdogs and hot chocolate while supplies last. Santa will be on the ice from 12:15 to 1 p.m.

Christmas in Brass

A neighbourhood Christmas concert featuring a brass ensemble and carol sing will be held at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 322 East Ave. on Sunday beginning at 1:30 p.m. The concert is free for all ages. Free-will offerings appreciated.

Sacred Sounds of the Season

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Christmas Music Night for 2018 takes place Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Kitchener Stake Centre, 1250 Strasburg Road (corner of Strasburg and Bleams). All are welcome to this evening of music and celebration. Light refreshments will be provided afterwards. No admission fee is required and no offering is requested. Donations for the food bank will be accepted.