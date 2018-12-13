Vivo Pizza + Pasta now open in Waterloo

A new restaurant specializing in authentic Italian plates promises that “Life is brightest where the food is best.”

Vivo Pizza + Pasta is now open inside the Waterloo Corporate Campus at 655 Park Side Drive.

The franchise — there are four locations currently open in the GTA and several more in the works across Ontario and U.S. — claims to work with numerous chefs from across the world who have a passion for food, cooking, and Italian cuisine, using only the highest quality ingredients to create traditional pizzas and pastas that taste like they’re “right from the motherland.”

The menu at vivopizzapasta.ca features a range of antipastia, pizza, pasta, seafood and desserts, as well as wine and drinks menus. There's a spacious eating area for dining in; there are also delivery and catering options available.