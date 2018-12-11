Zero Waste Bulk, a sustainable grocery store in uptown Waterloo, focuses on reducing packaging waste

Zero Waste Bulk, a one of a kind sustainable grocery store in Waterloo, is set to open very soon in the uptown.

The new business, which allows customers to bring their own containers to reduce waste of packaging, will hopefully be running by next week, according to co-founder and owner Ellin Park.

“I want this place to be a one-stop shop where you can do your groceries without all the packaging waste in a convenient matter," she said.

The store, which will open where the former Gospel Lighthouse was located at 110 King St. S in uptown Waterloo, focuses on reducing waste in anyway possible, from the packaging to the items offered.

One of the main motivations behind Zero Waste Bulk is the reduction of packaging waste, as customers will bring their own containers to fill up on items such as food, soaps, laundry detergent, dish soap, and even toothpaste. In addition, sustainable alternatives and organic food are offered while partnerships with local suppliers are a part of the store's goals.

Upon arrivals, customers who bring their own jars or containers will have them weighed. When shopping has completed, the weight of the jar will be subtracted to determine the final price.

Park, who studied psychology at the University of Waterloo, says the idea of opening up a sustainable grocery store came to her about two years ago.

Construction on the new store began in late summer 2018, and Park says uptown was chosen as a location for its visibility and accessibility, both by car and foot.

Park explained part of her motivation for co-founding the store with Kevin Choi, her longtime boyfriend, was found through her own personal experiences; both through consumer habits; and through a bout of depression.

“Basically, I want to reduce my own waste,” Park explained. “I would try to avoid packaging, I found it really difficult to avoid packaging at regular stores. If I wanted to do my groceries without packaging, I would end up going to a bunch of different places to get all my stuff.”