Arrivals: Fascinating people you should get to know are in these new reads

Here are some fascinating people you should get to know.

The Cowkeeper’s Wish: A Genealogical Journey, by Tracy Kasaboski and Kristen den Hartog

In this rich genealogical exploration, sisters Tracy Kasaboski and Kristen den Hartog trace their family history from the 1840s, when a young unmarried couple left Wales with a few cows and a wish for a better life in London. It ends in the 1930s with the marriage in another London, in Ontario, of one of their many descendants, the maternal grandmother of the authors. The Cowkeeper’s Wish is at once a detailed exploration of one family’s journey and a social history of the past century.

Read & Riot: A Pussy Riot Guide to Activism, by Nadya Tolokonnikova

Remember Nadya Tolokonnikova? She was the member of the Russian protest group Pussy Riot who spent 18 months in jail after performing an anti-Putin protest song in a Moscow church. In Read & Riot she shares her strategies for civil disobedience and political mayhem, drawing on her own experience and the lives of revolutionaries who came before her. She offers 10 rules, each with its own emblematic words, deeds and heroes. Rule 1: Be a Pirate.

Guru: RuPaul Wisdom, by RuPaul

RuPaul is America’s most successful drag queen (most recently through the success of RuPaul’s Drag Race), and GuRu embodies his (he’s OK with any pronoun) philosophy of life, beauty and fame, garnered over a quarter century in showbiz. Plus lots of glamazon photos of RuPaul expressing her fabulous drag personae. A few wise words from the GuRu herself: “You’re born naked and the rest is drag.” “Keep your neck and bosom area unobstructed to give the appearance of a longer neck.” “Never underestimate the power of a smoky eye.” “Always wear high heels, because flats are for quitters.” “Having a fat ass is a good thing.” This might be a good gift for that friend who really needs to lighten up.

The Fabulous Bouvier Sisters: The Tragic and Glamorous Lives of Jackie and Lee, by Sam Kashner and Nancy Schoenberger

The hook for this gossipy look at Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and sister Lee Radziwill is that after Jackie’s death in 1994 she left nothing of her $40-million (U.S.) fortune to Lee. This was a huge snub to a sibling who could have used a few bucks. The authors set out to look at these formidable women, together and apart, to try to get to the nub of their complicated relationship. There’s an inevitable bias toward Radziwill: Vanity Fair writer Kashner interviewed her several times in recent years – Lee, now 85, having lived 24 years (and counting) longer than her wealthier, more famous elder sister. Longevity is the best revenge.

Twisting Fate: My Journey with BRCA — from Breast Cancer Doctor to Patient, and Back, by Pamela N. Munster, MD, The Experiment