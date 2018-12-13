PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

9. "Look Alive Twenty-Five" by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

10. "Tom Clancy: Oath of Office" by Marc Cameron (Putnam)

11. "Kingdom of the Blind" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

12. "Nine Perfect Strangers" by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

13. "Elevation" by Stephen King (Scribner)

14. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

15. "Beauchamp Hall" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. "The Point of it All" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)

3. "Homebody" by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

4. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

5. "Whose Boat is This Boat?" by The Late Show Staff with Stephen Colbert (Simon & Schuster)

6. "Magnolia Table" by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

7. "Guinness World Records 2019" (Guinness World Records)

8. "Killing the SS" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co.)

9. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

10. "Cook Like a Pro" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

11. "Eat What You Love" by Danielle Walker (Ten Speed)

12. "Gmorning, Gnight!" by Miranda/Sun (Random House)

13. "Medical Medium Liver Rescue" by Anthony William (Hay House)

14. "Cravings: Hungry for More" by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)

15. "It's Not Supposed to Be This Way" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Accidental Heroes" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "Torture of the Mountain Man" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

3. "See How She Dies" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

4. "A Dog's Way Home (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Grand Central)

5. "Princess" by Patterson/Jones (Grand Central)

6. "Die by the Gun" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. "The Switch" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

8. "Someone to Trust" by Mary Balogh (Berkley)

9. "The Other Miss Bridgerton" by Julia Quinn (Avon)

10. "Tom Clancy: Power and Empire" by Marc Cameron (Berkley)

11. "Y is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (Putnam)

12. "First Snow" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

13. "The Cuban Affair" by Nelson DeMille (Pocket)

14. "Shoot First" by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

15. "Western Hearts" by Macomber/Thomas (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Tatooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)

2. "A Dog's Way Home (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

3. "One Day in December" by Josie Silver (Broadway)

4. "Becoming (large print ed.)" by Michelle Obama (Random House)

5. "Elinor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

6. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

7. "The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2019" (World Almanac)

8. "Milkman" by Anna Burns (Graywolf)

9. "Uncommon Type" by Tom Hanks (Vintage)

10. "My Hero Academia, Vol. 16" by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

11. "Cook It in Your Dutch Oven" (America's Test Kitchen)

12. "Instant Pot Miracle: 6 Ingredients or Less" by Ivy Manning (HMH)

13. "The 17th Suspect" by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "Less" by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

15. "The Paris Seamstress" by Natasha Lester (Forever)

By The Associated Press