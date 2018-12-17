Spinach dip can feel like the responsible, healthy choice on an appetizer buffet but that doesn't mean it has to be bland or boring. For a spinach dip to really taste good, we found that both the ingredients and the method were key.

We packed tons of flavour into our spinach dip with herbs, red bell pepper, scallions, garlic, and even a little kick of hot sauce. For the mixing method, we used the food processor to help distribute the spinach evenly throughout the dip.

This method also made it easy to add other flavours to the dip for our creative variations. The garlic must be minced or pressed before going into the food processor or the dip will contain large chunks of garlic. Serve with crudites.

HERBED SPINACH DIP