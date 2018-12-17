Waterloo's passion for sport on display at city museum

The program for the grand opening of the Waterloo Memorial Arena in 1947 stated that there were “probably” more sports-minded people in Waterloo than in any town in the Dominion of Canada.

“In every major sport the name of Waterloo can be found,” claimed the article entitled "A Bit of Sport History."

Construction of the new arena was anticipated to serve as the spark that would make the town more hockey conscious and active than ever, “in the belief that recreation is just as important to community as is its water, lights and food.”

“Bigger and better things are in store for Waterloo,” the article conjectured. “Everybody in the sports world is saying, 'Watch Waterloo!’”

More than 70 years since then, a new exhibit at the city museum called Love Sport? Game ON! looks to the city’s past, as well as some of its current athletes and recreational groups, to help understand the community’s passion for sport.

“We did a cold call to action to all of the groups operating in Waterloo and asked of they’d be interested in being part of it,” said museum manager Karen VandenBrink

A total of 10 groups responded, including well-known baseball and hockey clubs, but also less common sports groups including diving and synchronized swimming.

Each group was asked to select their own representatives.

“We held photo shots and conducted interviews and asked groups to provide info on the background of their organization and current membership, as well as objects we could display,” said VandenBrink. “In essence they were sort of curating their own exhibit.”

A wall of fame includes biographies of popular athletes and founders from the past, from former NHLer Bobby Bauer to Carolyn Fedy, a figure skater and longtime volunteer with the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club.