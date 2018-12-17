Waterloo's passion for sport on display at city museum

The program for the grand opening of the Waterloo Memorial Arena in 1947 stated that there were “probably” more sports-minded people in Waterloo than in any town in the Dominion of Canada.
“In every major sport the name of Waterloo can be found,” claimed the article entitled "A Bit of Sport History."
Construction of the new arena was anticipated to serve as the spark that would make the town more hockey conscious and active than ever, “in the belief that recreation is just as important to community as is its water, lights and food.”
“Bigger and better things are in store for Waterloo,” the article conjectured. “Everybody in the sports world is saying, 'Watch Waterloo!’”
More than 70 years since then, a new exhibit at the city museum called Love Sport? Game ON! looks to the city’s past, as well as some of its current athletes and recreational groups, to help understand the community’s passion for sport.
“We did a cold call to action to all of the groups operating in Waterloo and asked of they’d be interested in being part of it,” said museum manager Karen VandenBrink
A total of 10 groups responded, including well-known baseball and hockey clubs, but also less common sports groups including diving and synchronized swimming.
Each group was asked to select their own representatives.
“We held photo shots and conducted interviews and asked groups to provide info on the background of their organization and current membership, as well as objects we could display,” said VandenBrink. “In essence they were sort of curating their own exhibit.”
A wall of fame includes biographies of popular athletes and founders from the past, from former NHLer Bobby Bauer to Carolyn Fedy, a figure skater and longtime volunteer with the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club.
“We do have a small historic collection of pieces, but we didn’t want the exhibit to focus just on our sporting past,” said VandenBrink. “We also wanted to showcase and highlight who our athletes are today.”
Athletes who are part of the exhibit represent a good cross-section. Even a local family of fencers is featured.
Special Olympians are highlighted too, which is fitting given the recent announcement that Waterloo Region will be hosting the 2020 games, VandernBrink said.
Some of the oldest clubs in Waterloo include those associated with sports such as cricket, tennis and lawnbowling, said Libby Walker, the museum’s program and engagement associate.
Yet, historically, team photos didn’t include females, she noted.
“Today, each group represented has female participants,” she said, pointing to a display detailing the Waterloo Ravens Girls Minor Hockey Association.
The history of the Waterloo Minor Soccer Club, which formed back in the 1970s, is also available for viewing, noted Walker.
Other sports have been around longer than you’d think, however the formats and facilities have changed drastically. For example, at one time, diving was done in Silver Lake in Waterloo Park, Walker noted.
Love Sport! Game ON! will remain open for viewing until March 15. The city-run museum located in the Conestoga Mall (near the food court) is open to the public for free, Tuesday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
