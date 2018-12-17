Drayton Entertainment announces 'Elf: The Musical' for Christmas 2019 in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — After weeks of speculation, Drayton Entertainment’s Artistic Director Alex Mustakas has finally announced the title of the surprise holiday musical on stage next Christmas — and it’s based on a blockbuster movie.

Everyone’s favourite elf will be coming to Cambridge as the hit holiday classic, ELF: The Musical hits the stage at the Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge from Nov. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019.

“Elf is a festive family production that is likely to turn even the grumpiest of grinches into a happy-go-lucky bearer of Christmas cheer,” says Mustakas. “The movie has fast become a modern holiday classic and we know families are going to love seeing the story of Buddy the misfit elf live on stage next Christmas.”

Based on the beloved 2003 movie starring Will Ferrell, ELF: The Musical is a hilarious fish-out-of-water musical comedy about Buddy, whose enormous size and poor toy-making abilities make him wonder if he is actually an elf. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his dear old dad is on the naughty list, and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help the Big Apple remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Written by David Berebaum and directed by Jon Favreau, the wildly popular New Line Cinema film grossed over $220 million worldwide and is considered to be one of the greatest holiday movies ever made. The musical adaptation premièred on Broadway during the 2010 Christmas season, and features songs by Tony Award® nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (Footloose), with a book by Tony Award® winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

Tickets for Elf: The Musical are already on sale. Regular performance tickets are $48 for adults, $29 for youth under 20 years of age, and $39 for discount dates and groups of 20 or more. HST is applicable to all ticket prices. Tickets and gift certificates may be purchased online instantly at www.draytonentertainment.com, in person at the box offices in Cambridge, Drayton or St. Jacobs, or by calling the box office at 519-621-8000 or toll free at 1-855-DRAYTON (372-9866).

