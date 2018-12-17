Try this delicious duo of lamb for your next dinner

Cut the eggplants in half lengthwise. With the tip of a knife, score the flesh in a criss-cross pattern without piercing the skin. Season with salt and pepper.

In a large ovenproof skillet, brown the eggplants, cut side down, in the oil. Turn the eggplants over and transfer to the oven for about 10 minutes or until just tender.

Spoon the meat over the eggplants. Garnish with the green onion, cilantro and mustard shoots. Sprinkle with the feta.

You can replace the lamb with chicken or duck leftovers.

Makes 4 appetizers or 2 main courses.

Mustard Braised Lamb Shanks

6 lamb shanks

1/4 cup (60 ml) butter

2 tsp mustard seeds

2 carrots, peeled and diced

1 onion, chopped

1 celery stalk, diced

1 tbsp unbleached all-purpose flour

2 tbsp (30 ml) Dijon mustard

1 cup (250 ml) white wine

1 cup (250 ml) chicken broth

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350 F (180 C).

In a large pot, brown the shanks in half the butter. Season with salt and pepper. Add the mustard seeds and cook for 2 minutes. Set the meat aside on a plate.

In the same pot, cook the vegetables in the remaining butter. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the flour and add the Dijon mustard. Stir to combine. Deglaze with the wine and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Add the broth and return the meat to the pot. Bring to a boil.

Cover and bake for 2 hours. Uncover and continue baking, turning the shanks occasionally, for about 1 hour or until the meat falls easily from the bone.

If desired, remove the shanks from the sauce at the end of cooking and let the sauce reduce to a syrupy consistency.

Serves 6.