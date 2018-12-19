Kitchener's artist in residence opens year-end exhibit

A local artist who set out to focus on female newcomers during her year-long residency with the City of Kitchener says that her time teaching children stood out most.
Sumaira Tazeen said that showing kids how to create miniature portraits inspired some real interest at a Discovery Square event earlier this year at city hall.
“I fuse my expertise to share,” said Tazeen, a native of Pakistan specializing in South Asian-style miniature painting — as well as other forms of abstract art, some of which involves biting birch bark.
The art form requires people to grit their teeth. “Basically my idea of venting out the frustration you have as a new immigrant, especially as a domestic woman,” Tazeen infers.
Her year-end exhibit now on display at city hall’s Rotunda Gallery and Berlin Tower Artspace features the bites of both women and men.
Many of them were collected this past year at local events such as the multicultural picnics and Kultrun World Music Festival in Victoria Park, where Tazeen set up booths and hosted workshops; she also gave a talk at the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery and conducted a five-week workshop with immigrant women at the Victoria Hills Community Centre.
Her year-end exhibit includes sound installations featuring the stories of immigrant and refugee women who hail from all over the globe — including Sudan, Malaysia and various parts of Pakistan. A resounding theme is their commonality, the artist said.
Other aspects of Tazeen's exhibit that’s open through December features embroidery, carbon transfer concepts and mixed-media installations.
