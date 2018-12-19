Kitchener's artist in residence opens year-end exhibit

A local artist who set out to focus on female newcomers during her year-long residency with the City of Kitchener says that her time teaching children stood out most.

Sumaira Tazeen said that showing kids how to create miniature portraits inspired some real interest at a Discovery Square event earlier this year at city hall.

“I fuse my expertise to share,” said Tazeen, a native of Pakistan specializing in South Asian-style miniature painting — as well as other forms of abstract art, some of which involves biting birch bark.

The art form requires people to grit their teeth. “Basically my idea of venting out the frustration you have as a new immigrant, especially as a domestic woman,” Tazeen infers.