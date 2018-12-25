Canadian rock trio Danko Jones to perform at Maxwell's on New Year's Eve

A Canadian rock trio will be taking to the stage at a familiar venue to ring in the new year.

Danko Jones, who are no stranger to Waterloo, will rock out Maxwell’s Concerts & Events to help celebrate the beginning of 2019.

“Maxwell’s is one of our favourite clubs in Canada, so it’s going to be a fun time,’ said lead singer Danko Jones via phone interview on Dec. 14.

Jones’ band, four-time Juno nominees, is very familiar Maxwell’s and Waterloo. It’ll be the fourth time in the past four years the rock trio will be performing at the popular venue at the corner of University Avenue and Regina Street in Waterloo. However, it will be the first time they perform on New Year's Eve at Maxwell's.

“I like the room, the eye lines, everyone can see the band and we can see everybody plus the people at the club treat us really great, backstage is great, everything’s cool about it, there’s no complaints from us.”

The admiration is mutual, as Paul Maxwell, owner of the venue, says the rock group is one of their favourite performers as well, while he particularly enjoys Jones' "animated" and "dynamic" style.

Danko Jones, a Toronto-based band, features Jones, John Calabrese on bass and Rich Knox on the drums.

The band’s latest album, Wildcat, was released in March 2017, but Jones highlighted he doesn’t have a favourite and they like playing all their tunes.

They will also be releasing a new album in 2019.

The band’s website says they last performed in Waterloo on April 8, 2017, and also hit the stage in 2016 and 2015. All three of those concerts were at Maxwell’s.