Book on serial killer draws upon extensive interviews

NEW YORK — An upcoming book on serial killer Samuel Little will draw upon extensive conversations with the man who has confessed to killing dozens of people.

Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Random House, announced Thursday that it had acquired Jillian Lauren's "Exit Sandman: True Story of America's Most Prolific Serial Killer." No release date has been set.

Lauren, whose New York magazine story on Little ran this week, interviewed him for more than 40 hours.

Little pleaded guilty to murder last week in the 1994 strangulation of a Texas woman, and he was convicted in 2014 of killing three Los Angeles-area women in separate attacks in the late 1980s.