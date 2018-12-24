Quick salmon confit sandwiches a bite-sized treat that’s fun to eat

1 small shallot, finely chopped

1 avocado, thinly sliced

1/2 lime, juice only

8 slices white sandwich bread

In a 9 x 5-inch (23 x 14 cm) glass dish, coat the salmon in the oil. Cover with plastic wrap. Cook in the microwave oven 1 minute at a time, for a total of about 2 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked. Refrigerate for 1 hour until completely cooled. Drain.

In a bowl, shred the salmon with a fork. Add the basil, mayonnaise, mustard and shallot. Season with salt and pepper. Toss gently.

Drizzle the avocado slices with the lime juice.

Spread the salmon filling on 4 slices of bread and top with the avocado. Close the sandwiches. Press down lightly to flatten them, trim the crusts if desired, and cut into 3 rectangles each.

Note: We love cooking salmon in the microwave, which, when you use a good amount of oil, gives the salmon a beautifully soft texture. What’s more, this method frees up the oven during the holiday rush.

Makes 12 small sandwiches