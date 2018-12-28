Here are 5 free ways to start 2019 on skates in Kitchener-Waterloo

You can welcome 2019 on outdoor rinks in Downtown Kitchener and Uptown Waterloo, and there are plenty of free public skating events taking place at local venues in the weeks ahead.
1. The Uptown Rink in Waterloo Public Square offers free skating every day of the week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., as does the outdoor rink located in Kitchener’s Carl Zehr Square, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Weather permitting, both rinks will be open for New Year’s Eve. The City of Kitchener is planning a Ghostbuster-themed event from 6 p.m. to 12:10 a.m. The City of Waterloo will host Fire and Ice, with themed music and a DJ beginning at 6 p.m., and a countdown for families at 9 p.m.
2. Earlier in the day, on Dec. 31, you can skate for free at RIM, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The free skate is just one of more than a dozen being sponsored by Tim Hortons this holiday season. Other events include:
• Jan. 2: Sportsworld — Gay Lea Area (10 to 11:50 a.m. and 1 to 2:50 p.m.), Activa — Patrick J. Doherty (10 to 11:50 a.m. and 1 to 2:50 p.m.), Lions Arena (1 to 2:50 p.m.), Don McLaren Arena (2 to 3:50 p.m.) and Grand River Arena (2 to 3:50 p.m.)
• Jan. 3: Sportsworld — Gay Lea Area (10 to 11:50 a.m. and 1 to 2:50 p.m.), Lions Arena (1 to 2:50 p.m.), Don McLaren Arena (2 to 3:50 p.m.) and Grand River Arena (2 to 3:50 p.m.)
• Jan. 4: Sportsworld — Practice Arena (10:15 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. and 1:15 to 3:05 p.m.), Lions Arena (1 to 2:50 p.m.), Don McLaren Arena (1 to 2:50 p.m.), Grand River Arena (1 to 2:50 p.m.), Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex (4 to 4:50 p.m.)
• Jan. 5: Albert McCormick Community Centre (3 to 3:50 p.m.)
• Jan. 6: RIM (3:30 to 5:20 p.m.)
3. While most municipal facilities are closed Jan. 1, Kitchener Utilities is hosting a free public skate at the Kinsmen Arena (the Aud) from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.
4. Those giving the gift of life at the K-W Blood Donor Clinic, 94 Bridgeport Rd. E., from Dec. 24 to Jan. 5, will receive a two-person pass for free skating on Sunday, Jan. 20. Details can be found here.
5. Josslin Insurance also offers a free community skating schedule on weekdays this winter in Kitchener at the following venues:
Monday
• Activa Sportsplex, 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Cancellations Dec. 31 and Feb. 18; last skate, March 25.
Tuesday
• Kiwanis Arena (the Aud), 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. Cancellations Jan. 1; last skate March 12.
• Activa Sportsplex, 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Cancellations Jan. 1; last skate March 26.
• Don McLaren Arena, 4 to 4:50 p.m. Cancellations Jan. 1, last skate March 19.
• Grand River Arena, 4 to 4:50 p.m. Cancellations Jan. 1; last skate March 19.
Wednesday
• Grand River Arena, 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Cancelled Jan. 9; last skate March 20.
• Lions Arena, 4 to 4:50 p.m. Last skate March 20.
• Kinsmen Arena (the Aud), 4 to 4:50 p.m. Cancelled Feb. 6; last skate March 13.
Thursday
• Kiwanis Arena (the Aud), 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Last skate March 14.
•Activa Sportsplex, 11:15 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. Last skate March 28.
• Lions Arena, 4 to 4:50 p.m. Last skate March 21.
Friday
• Activa Sportsplex, 10:15 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. Cancellations Dec. 28, Jan. 11 and Feb. 1. Last skate March 29.
