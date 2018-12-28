Here are 5 free ways to start 2019 on skates in Kitchener-Waterloo

You can welcome 2019 on outdoor rinks in Downtown Kitchener and Uptown Waterloo, and there are plenty of free public skating events taking place at local venues in the weeks ahead.

1. The Uptown Rink in Waterloo Public Square offers free skating every day of the week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., as does the outdoor rink located in Kitchener’s Carl Zehr Square, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Weather permitting, both rinks will be open for New Year’s Eve. The City of Kitchener is planning a Ghostbuster-themed event from 6 p.m. to 12:10 a.m. The City of Waterloo will host Fire and Ice, with themed music and a DJ beginning at 6 p.m., and a countdown for families at 9 p.m.

2. Earlier in the day, on Dec. 31, you can skate for free at RIM, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The free skate is just one of more than a dozen being sponsored by Tim Hortons this holiday season. Other events include:

• Jan. 2: Sportsworld — Gay Lea Area (10 to 11:50 a.m. and 1 to 2:50 p.m.), Activa — Patrick J. Doherty (10 to 11:50 a.m. and 1 to 2:50 p.m.), Lions Arena (1 to 2:50 p.m.), Don McLaren Arena (2 to 3:50 p.m.) and Grand River Arena (2 to 3:50 p.m.)