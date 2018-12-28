WHAT'S GOING ON HERE: Blackstone Condo development takes shape in Northeast Waterloo with strong sales

Major residential development is starting to take shape in the Northeast corner of Waterloo, as Blackstone Modern Condominiums, a three-building project, is expected to be completed in 2021.

The three six-storey buildings, which have Norwegian names of Nord, Sentral, and Sor(north, central and south), have expected completion dates from 2020-2021, according to Bolton, who works with Condo Culture.

Condo Culture is managing the sales for Urban Legend, the owners of the Blackstone development, which is located at 255 Northfield Dr. E, at the corner of Bridge Street and Northfield.

Nord is expected to be completed in April 2020, Sentral is expected to be completed in December 2020, and Sor is not expected to be completed till mid to late 2021, according to Bolton.

Related Content Large housing, retail development OKed for northeast Waterloo

The residential units, which will consist of rooftop terraces, co-working space, and bicycle storage as some of the amenities, will total 265 units.

“It’s really interesting. When we came into this, we weren't sure who would be buying a lot of the time; it's predominantly investors," said Bolton. "Here, we've seen a lot of people that already live in the surrounding area, but maybe they own a larger home, or they rent more of an entry-level apartment, and this is kind of a mid-level. It’s upscale, it’s got luxury finishes, and great amenities, but it’s not wildly expensive. People that are looking to move up first home type thing, you can get a nice 2-bed for $340,000. People that live back there(in the area), in a very expensive home, they maybe are ready to sell that and downsize but they want to stay in that area, that would be our other major purchasers."

Sales in the first two buildings, Nord and Sentral, have been very strong, according to Bolton, who says 75 percent of the units are purchased. As a result, construction in the area saw a little more progress than originally expected heading into 2019.

“Some buildings have seen slow sales this fall, so you don’t want to assume you’re ready to go; this particular project did sell very well. I think that gave the developer confidence to get started," he said.

In addition to the buildings coming up, there will be street level retail along Bridge Street, as well as potential for a restaurant. Waterloo city council gave its go-ahead for the massive development in June.

Comfort suites, premiere suites, and terrace suites are offered in the buildings, according to the Blackstone development website.